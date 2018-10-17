Akshara Singh is One of the most bankable and popular actresses cum singer of the Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh is back again to rule the hearts of her millions of fans with her killer smile and her beautiful eyes which are making her look exquisite in her latest Instagram post. Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is on a Jagran tour for her shows, her first show was in Sasaram which was a hit. Her latest picture is from her second-day show at Gaya where she is dressed in a royal blue floral lace top.

Recently Akshara Singh’s dance video Shingar Hoi Naihar Me has crossed 1.3 million views in a span of just 5 days.

Her latest picture is from her second-day Jagran show at Gaya where she is dressed in a royal blue floral lace top as she smiles for the camera, her makeup is subtle and kept to minimal with kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. To complement her look she has paired off her look with diamond earrings.

Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh has worked with all the superstars of the Bhojpuri industry such as Pawan Singh, Chinru, Ritesh Pandey, Manoj Tiwari, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav among others. She made her Hindi Television debut with Zee TV daily soap opera Kala Teeka and Sony TV show Suryaputra Karn, where she played the lead role of Gandhari.

