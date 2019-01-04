Akshara Singh photos: In the picture, she is donning a silver dress and is apparently sitting on a bike and striking a pose for the camera. She has complemented her biker girl look with aviators, kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 22k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh is a social media sensation with about 200k plus followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva rose to fame with her debut movie Satyamev Jayate in 2013 opposite Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan but got her breakthrough with Balma Bihar Wala opposite Khesari Lal Yadav in the very same year. However, she had worked in many movies as a child artist but didn’t gain much recognition. Recently, on January 3, 2018, Akshara took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her latest shoot.

In the picture, Akshara is donning a silver sequinned dress and is apparently sitting on a bike and striking a pose for the camera. She has complemented her biker girl look with aviators, kohled eyes and red glossy lipstick. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 22k likes and the count seems unstoppable. She had captioned her picture as- Create your own visual style and let it be unique for yourself and yet identifiable for others. Akshara has featured in more than 40 Bhojpuri films, 10 tv shows, and more than 50 item songs. hence she has been titled Item Girl of Bhojpuri industry. Take a look at her biker girl look here:

v

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More