Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh never fails to astonish her fans with her sexy moves. Be it her latke jhatke or her glowing beauty, Akshara manages to capture a million eyes. Enjoying a fan following of 349K followers on Instagram, the diva has yet again impressed her fans with her look for the big concert held in Agra.

Akshara Singh who has won a million hearts with her captivating voice and mesmerizing looks has yet again created a buzz on the internet with her sizzling avatar. The gorgeous lady held a concert at Agra where thousands of fans joined her in. Rocking the show with her beautiful voice, she also swayed her fans with her sexy moves and sizzling attire. Bhojpuri Sensation Akshara Singh continues to climb the ladder of success with every hit shows and concert of her. Overlapped with multiple talents, the beauty never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her brilliant performances and exquisite attire.

Being an avid social media user, Akshara shares the glimpse of her life with her fans every now and then. This time too, the beauty took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her from the concert.

Dazzling in a silver shimmery dress, the diva is popping eyes and winning hearts all over. No doubt, Akshara rocked this show too and it was a super-duper hit concert. The excitement and support of fans for Akshara can be easily witnessed from the photo itself. Because of her undeniable charm, the photo has already garnered more than 17,000 likes with countless comments.

She has worked alongside the biggest names in Bhojpuri film industry like Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh. The unstoppable beauty also featured in Indian television shows like Kala Teeka and Suryaputra Karn for which she garnered a lot of appreciation.

