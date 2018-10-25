Bhojpuri beauty queen Akshara Singh is yet again swaying fans with her charming look. Every time she posts a photo of her, it creates a buzz on the social media. This time too, the beautiful bright eyes of the diva have taken the internet by a storm.

The Bhojpuri diva has also worked with several big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable selfie of her. Surprising her fans with this gorgeous avatar of her, Akshara has again captured all the limelight. Akshara Singh is one of the most successful actors in the regional film industry. Her undeniable charm has made her a social media sensation who enjoys a massive fan-following on Instagram too.

However, she never disappoints her followers and treats them with fresh and charming looks of her every other day. Known for her sexy moves, Akshara never misses a chance to impress her fans. Whenever she appears on the screen on performs on the stage, the audience groove along with her.

In this ‘goodnight’ post of her, Akshara can be seen sporting a cute printed t-shirt and her beautiful eyes is enough to leave you breathless. Be it the winged eyeliner or the honey brown colour of her eyes, it is looking magical. The captivating facial features of the gorgeous lady is as always flattening fans.

She shared this photo only a few hours ago and it has already garnered more than 7K likes and the comment section is filled with praises. Yesterday, a new song featuring Akshara was released by the Lovely Music World. And earlier too, she uplifted the hotness quotient with her sizzling moves in the song Dhoka Deti Hai.

