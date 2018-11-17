Akshara Singh photos: The Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh's latest picture has taken the internet by storm. In the picture, Akshara Singh was donning a grey color T-shirt and looking mesmerising without any make-up. Akshara is currently shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey.

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh, who has delivered many hit Bhojpuri item numbers, shared an adorable picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Akshara Singh was looking gorgeous in her latest photo, which has set the internet on fire. In the picture, Akshara Singh was donning a grey color T-shirt and looking mesmerising without any make-up. The Bhojpuri star is famous for songs like Akhiyon Se Goli Mareba, Dhadkan, Balam Ji Love You and many more.

On the work front, Akshara Singh is considered as one of the most bankable and sought-after female actors of Bhojpuri film industry. Every time she steps on the stage or features on-screen, she makes sure to make the audience dance along with her. Last seen flaunting her dance moves on hit chartbuster Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara is currently shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey.

