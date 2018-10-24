Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is back to charm the audience with her latest photos. Taking her fans by a surprise, the diva took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo in which she looks absolutely mesmerising. While sharing the photo, Akshara revealed that her new song will be releasing today, i.e October 24, 2018. Have a look at Akshara Singh's photo here-

Bhojpuri dancing queen Akshara Singh is stunning and she knows it. With her sensational and sultry dance moves and undeniable charm, the actor has secured her position as one of the most loved and adored personalities of the Bhojpuri film industry. Every time the diva steps on the screen, she makes sure to make the audience leave their seats and dance along with her. As a pleasant surprise for her fans, Akshara took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo.

Donning a blush pink dress with golden detailing, she completed her look with statement golden earrings. Amping up the look, Akshara kept her makeup natural yet classy. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, she revealed that her new song will be released today, i.e October 24 by Lovely Music World.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 17K likes and is winning a lot of hearts. Her fans and followers have also bombarded the comment section with compliments appreciating her beauty and expressing their excitement for the song.

Before this, Akshara was seen raising temperatures in the song Dhoka Deti Hai with her sizzling dance moves. Taking on the stage opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, the song is from the film Balam Ji Love You. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushbu Jain, the song has crossed 10 million views on YouTube.

