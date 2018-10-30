Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is back to charm the audience with her latest photo. Shared on her official Instagram account, the actor shared a photo in which she is mesmerising everyone with her effortless charm and simplicity. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 13K likes. Have a look at Akshara Singh's latest photo here-

Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh is a stunner and she knows it. Known to charm the audience with her sensuous and sultry dance moves and sexy looks, the diva is one of the most sought-after actors of Bhojpuri cinema. As she continues to charm the audience on-screen, Akshara is no less than a social media sensation and makes everyone go gaga every time she shares a new photo or video.

On October 29, Akshara took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she is looking absolutely beautiful. Dressed in a pink and purple suit styled with a small bindi, Akshara is redefining simplicity with her graceful pose and mesmerising expressions. Sharing the post on her Instagram account, Akshara posted a motivational quote in the caption.

Shared about 12 hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 13K likes and fans cannot resist showering their love on the post. The comment section has been flooded with compliments appreciating her stellar beauty and simplicity. Looking at the photo, one can know why Akshara is the queen of hearts and has solidified her position in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Workwise, Akshara has started shooting for her upcoming film Majanua opposite Ritesh Pandey. Before this, she was seen flaunting her sexy dance moves on the song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. The song has crossed 16 million views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More