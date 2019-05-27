Akshara Singh Priyanka Pandit sexy photos: Two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh and Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit have been breaking the Internet with their sexy photos!

Akshara Singh Priyanka Pandit sexy photos: Bhojpuri stunners Akshara Singh and Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit’s latest Instagram photos have set the Internet on fire! Both Akshara Singh and Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit are looking too hot to handle in the latest photos which they have posted on Instagram.

While Akshara Singh is looking sexy in a white short dress, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is looking sizzling in a golden and pink lehenga choli and her smile is to die for! Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is one of the sexiest dancers in Bhojpuri cinema and Akshara Singh has a melodious voice.

Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has starred in a number of Bhojpuri movies such as Radhe, Rambo Raja, Kismatwala, Rani Ki Ayegi Baarat, Om Har Har Mahadev, Dahshat, Govind Thakor Rikshavalo, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Lagi Nahi Chhute Rama, Karam Yug, Main Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Tohare Me Basela Pran, Shahenshah, Nache Nagin Gali Gali, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, among several others and she has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

Akshara Singh, who has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn has starred in Bhojpuri films such as Balam Ji I love You, Chalo Bhag Chale, Janam 2, Majanua, Pagal Dilwa BHail Tohra Pyar Me, Raja RajKUmar, Sujangarh, Saiyan Superstar, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Porus, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Tabadala, Dilwala, Sarkar Raj, Hamar Tridev, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Me Hu Hero No.1, among a few others.

From Khesari Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh, Akshara has worked with all Bhojpuri superstars.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App