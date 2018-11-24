Akshara Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos in a black sequinned off-shoulder dress with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan. The star who is made her acting debut with Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, wrote a sweet message for co-worker Ravi Kishan as they posed for a picture on the sets of Saregamapa Little Champs.

Akshara Singh photos: The Bhojpuri sensation who has melted millions of hearts with her alluring smile, is back with a treat. The stunning lady is popular for her sultry dance moves and breathtaking persona, knows how to treat her fans with killer looks. From making the audience dance on her superhits to making the huge fan following go crazy on social media, Akshara Singh’s charm is simply commendable. The beauty took to her official Instagram handle on November 24 to share a series of photos with her good friend and co-worker Ravi Kishan.

In the photo shared by Akshara Singh, she is seen wearing a black sequinned off-shoulder dress while Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan looks dapper in a red coloured suit. With a bold red lip colour, Akshara Singh once again has set the internet on fire. With over 417 thousand followers on the popular photo-sharing app, Akshara’s latest post has already garnered 40k likes. The stunning lady who is seen posing with superstar Ravi Kishan, was on the sets of Saregamapa Little Champs that airs on Big Ganga channel.

Take a look at the stunning photos that were shared by Akshara Singh:

The 28-year-old beauty made her acting debut with Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye, is the lady love of another superhit actor of Bhojpuri industry Pawan Singh. She came to limelight after she appeared in one of the blockbusters of Bhojpuri films, A Balma Bihar Wale. Not just that, the beauty has been apart of various hits starring Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

