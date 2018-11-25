Another weekend, and here is another Bhojpuri song that has been winning hearts with its groovy beats and high tempo. For the last two days, the song titled Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela has been driving people crazy on the Internet. The song in itself is catchy but the other factor about the song that ha been driving fans into a frenzy is the sizzling chemistry between Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey.

Another weekend, and here is another Bhojpuri song that has been winning hearts with its groovy beats and high tempo. For the last two days, the song titled Nindiya Kahe Na Aawela has been driving people crazy on the Internet. The song in itself is catchy but the other factor about the song that ha been driving fans into a frenzy is the sizzling chemistry between Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey. The song was dropped on the YoTube on November 23, and in just two days the song has garnered over 2,077,375 views on the video uploading platform.

in the video song, Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara can be seen donning a pink suit while Ritesh Pandey is looking dapper in the striped shirt and blue jeans. The song has been sung by none other than Akshara Singh while the lyrics have been given by Manoj Matalabi. Before we say much, let’s watch the video song here:

A couple of days ago, Akshara took to her Instagram handle announcing the arrival of her new song and thanking all her fans for the support they have showered on her so far. Here’s the post:

Akshara is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actor has been a part of some of the blockbusters and has worked opposite to A-listed actors including, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, among others.

Her appearances in songs Akhiyon Se Goli Mareba, Dhadkaa and Balam Ji Love You were the talk of the town on its release and the actor keeps mesmerising her fans with her flawless performances. Here are some of the other video songs featuring Akshara Singh that have won millions of hearts so far.

