Along with sharing the adorable photo, Akshara Singh wrote a beautiful poem in the caption which is being loved by all her fans. Akshara Singh also keeps sharing her videos in which she is seen singing some melodious songs which are loved by her millions of fans.

She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars

Akshara Singh is one of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and is known for her melodious voice, sizzling dance performances and her stunning Instagram photos. The Bhojpuri singing sensation, who has a massive fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram with over 320,000 followers, has been breaking the Internet with her latest Instagram photo in which the Bhojpuri diva is dressed in a stunning white top along with a floral print long skirt.

Akshara Singh, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years has also featured in television shows like Kaala Tika, Suryaputra Karn, among others. She has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

