One of the most sought after actors of Bhojpuri cinema- Akshara Singh has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. Owing to her massive popularity and huge fanbase, the actor drives everyone crazy whenever she shares her new photos or videos. Be it carrying a traditional attire to a dress, the actor can pull off any look effortlessly. Recently, Akshara made everyone go weak in the knees by posting a photo in which she can be seen donning a yellow floral dress.

With her naturally wavy hair, dewy makeup and a hint of pink on her lips, Akshara looked like a million bucks. Looking at the photo, we were naturally reminded of all the times that Akshara made heads turn with her glamorous avatar in a dress. The confidence and grace with which Akshara carries off the attire is truly admirable.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos donning a dress here-

With 545K followers on his official Instagram account, Akshara is no less than a sensation on social media. She keeps her fans hooked to her profile with her gorgeous photos and keeps treating everyone with her music videos on a regular basis.

Having emerged as a popular Bhojpuri actor, Akshara Singh has worked in films like Saiyaan Superstar, Hum Hai Lootere, Main Hoon Hero No. 1 , Saajan Chale Sasural, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander and many more. Not just Bhojpuri films, Akshara Singh has also made an appearance in Hindi telly shows.

