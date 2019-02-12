Akshara Singh sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell who is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movies Babua Bawali, Gunday, Jaanam 2, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh, Raja Rajkumar, Majanua, Vivah and Love Marriage, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest airport look. Take a sneak peek to her post here:

Akshara Singh sexy photo: With Babua Bawali, Gunday, Jaanam 2, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Sujangarh, Raja Rajkumar, Majanua, Vivah and Love Marriage under her belt, seems like the gorgeous lady is going to stay busy with her movies this year. The stunning lady who rose to limelight after her blockbuster film Saiyaan Superstar hit the cinema halls, is also a known singer of Bhojpuri industry. Apart from her acting and singing talent in the film fraternity, she is popularly known for her beautiful photos on the Internet.

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest airport look. With a caption stating that the simplicity of life is being yourself, Singh’s morning post has already crossed 15k likes within a few hours of its upload. She is seen donning a black coloured high-neck with a leather jacket. In a sleek ponytail with pink lip colour, Akshara’s blunt expression in the picture stole the limelight. If you missed Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram post, take a sneak peek to it here:

Just a few hours ago, the stunning lady took to her official social media handle to share the first glimpse of her upcoming track Chhod ke jaat bada jaan. In a bridal attire, Singh simply looks beautiful as she posed for a photo that was hearted 21k times by her followers on photo-sharing app. Well, the song which was released yesterday i.e. February 11 on Wave channel, is the latest sad song sung by Akshara Singh. Take a look at the video that has garnered over 1.1k views on YouTube, here:

