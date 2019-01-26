Akshara Singh sexy video: From Dilwala to Tabadala, Dhadkan, Satya, Pawan Raja and Saiyaan Superstar, Akshara Singh's amazing performance in the Bhojpuri movies made her won millions of followers. Singh's Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam from the film Pratigya 2, has crossed over 16 million views on YouTube.

Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh began her acting career with Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye in 2011. After giving a hit movie, Singh appeared in films like Satyamev Jayate starring Ravi Kishan and Khesari Lal Yadav’s A Balma Bihar Wale. One the most bankable divas of regional industry, Nirahua Raiksawala 2 fame actor Akshara was recently seen in Pawan Singh and Nisha Dubey starrer Gadar 2. Her amazing journey from Dilwala to Tabadala, Dhadkan, Satya, Pawan Raja and Saiyaan Superstar, Akshara became the heart and soul of the industry with millions of fanbase. Not just the industry, Singh is also the rising Internet sensation of Instagram.

Well, we all know Akshara Singh is known for her sultry dance performance in the Bhojpuri movies. Singh set the YouTube on fire with her yet another super hit song titled Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam. The song from the movie Pratigya 2, has crossed 16 million views on YouTube. Sung by Indu Sonali and written by Vinay Bihari, Akshara’s song is directed by Vinay Bihari. Talking about the film, Pratigya 2 is helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and bankrolled by Sanjay Yadav, Harsh Tiwari, Abhishek Tiwari under the banners of Jai Maa Aaskamini Films. The film starring Pawan Singh, Khesari lal Yadav, Anil Samart, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh and Smrity Sinha, was released in 2015. If you missed watching the sexy video of Akshara Singh, watch super hit track here:

Akshara Singh is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Majanua, Love Marriage, Vivah, Sujangarh, Jaanam 2, Gunday and Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. All her upcoming projects are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

