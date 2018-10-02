Bhojpuri dancing sensation Akshara Singh, who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and delivered blockbusters such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hum Hai Lootere, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, among others has been breaking the Internet with her latest video which the Bhojpuri diva posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The video is being loved by all her fans

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Akshara Singh, who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and delivered blockbusters such as Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hum Hai Lootere, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, among others has been breaking the Internet with her latest video which the Bhojpuri diva posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the video, we see Akshara and her sister talking extremely cutely to each other and thanks to her cute expressions the video is being loved by all her fans.

Akshara Singh, who started her career with television shows like Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Tika has now become one of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri cinema and her dancing skills are loved by one and all!

She has a massive fan following across the country and fans love her adorable looks and phenomenal dance skills! Her photos and videos go viral on social media as soon as they are posted by Akshara Singh or her fan pages on different social media platforms.

Her latest video is being loved by fans. She has thousands of followers on Instagram and keeps treating them with her sexy photos and videos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More