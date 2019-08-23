Akshara Singh video: Bhojpuri charmer Akshara Singh brought a new yet unique way to thank her fans for loving her unconditionally, the diva recently posted a monochrome video of her's singing a lovely song. Watch video

Akshara Singh video: Akshara Singh is the charmer of Bhojpuri film industry and with a talismanic voice she has garnered millions of fans all across the nation. The diva as we all know is one of the topmost singer cum actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, with her killer looks and curvaceous body she has been counted as one of the appealing actresses of Bhojpuri world.

The diva recently posted a monochrome video of her’s singing a beautiful thanksgiving song for her fans, the diva captioned the video and wrote: This video is for them who loves her #thankyou #instafam #loveyouall. Within a couple of hours, the video garnered more than 44,000 views and thousands of love comments by her fans.

Akshara’s fans couldn’t stop gushing over her video and wrote comments like Super love you, Wow great voice looks stunning without makeup, Di you are soo cutest. No doubt the diva rules over her fans heart and time and again please her fans by sharing adorable videos and photos of her’s.

Check out the video here

On the professional front the diva has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri songs and all were a big hit on social media her each song has garnered more than 4 million views songs like Aag Lage Na Raja, Tani Fere Di Balam Ji Karvatiya, Suhag wali ratiya, Khola Ye Rajaji Blouse Ke Batam, Lalaiya Chusa Raja Ji, Chhatia Se Chhatiya, Nawaratan K Telawa Laga Law Rahabu Kool Kool are some of the songs which once hit the trending chart.

