Akshara Singh video: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity of making her fans go gaga when it comes to posting sizzling photos and adorable videos. The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, is one of the best known personalities of Internet.

Akshara Singh video: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh never misses a golden opportunity of making her fans go gaga when it comes to posting sizzling photos and adorable videos. The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, is one of the best known personalities of Internet. Setting the social media on fire with her cuteness, Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram post is all about being a kid. Lip syncing a child singing Krishna Krishna Bolo, Akshara Singh simply looks cute as a kid in the video.

With two poytails and subtle make-up, Akshara Singh surprised her fans by posting the video today i.e. December 26. A perfect treat for over 479.6k followers, the video garnered over 10k likes and jam packed comment section praising her cuteness. Well, this is not the first time that our stunning beauty has posting something so cute and lovable. She is often seen uploading video and pictures with either kids or herself in a kid avatar. If you still haven’t watched her video, take a look at the post:

On professional front, Akshara Singh is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Babyua Bawali starring Khesari Lal Yadav. Apart from that, she will also star in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh, Sujangarh starring Pitesh Pandey and Umesh Singh. Well, not just that! She also has Majanua starring Ritesh Pandey, Umesh Singh, Love Marriage starring Amrish Singh and Awadgesg Mishra, under her belt. All her movies will hit the theatres in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More