Akshara Singh shoots for Lord Shiva Kanwar song, shares photo on Insta: Akshara Singh is one of the most talented actors in the Bhojpuri film cinema. Not only her exceptional acting skills but the beauty also aces the art of singing. Recently, the actor wrapped up after shooting for a new Kanwar song that is scheduled to release in the month of Sawan. A few hours ago, the actor posted this new picture on her social media account where she shared the details of her look from the forthcoming song. Earlier on Tuesday, it was also reported that the actor was shooting for a song despite a heavy downpour.

The song has been composed by Ghungroo and choreography is directed by Ram Devan. Akshara can be seen donning a yellow printed t-shirt paired with blue straight pants. Undoubtedly, the beauty looks like a Shiv Bhakat in the photo. The picture has already garnered over thousands of likes and the comment section and her fans just can’t stop pouring in compliments for the beauty. Here’s take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Apart from being one of the most loved actors in the regional cinema, she has a massive fan following on social media. She has over 700k followers on Instagram and loves sharing details from her professional and personal life with her fans.

On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in films, including Babua Bawali, Gunday, Janaam 2, Majanua, Love Marriage and Vivah. She was last seen in the film Maa Tujhe Salam opposite Pawan Singh.

