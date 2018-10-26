Akshara Singh song Sachhe Pyaar Ka Intazaar: After mesmerising the audience with her sensational and sultry dance moves, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh has released her latest romantic song Sachhe Pyaar Ka Intazaar. Sung by the beautiful diva, the song is for everyone who are looking for love. The song has crossed 240, 275 views so far. Have a look at Akshara Singh song Sachhe Pyaar Ka Intazaar here-

Known to take social media by storm with her sensuous and sultry dance moves, Akshara Singh has emerged as one of the most loved and adored leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema. Be it her acting stint or her breathtaking photos on social media, the diva has earned herself a massive loyal fanbase. As she continues to sizzle the cinema screens, she is mesmerising one and all with her latest song Sacche Pyaar Ka Intazaar.

Unlike her super-hit chartbuster, the song Sacche Pyaar Ka Intazaar is a melodious romantic song for all those who are in love or who are looking for love. The song definitely comes as a pleasant surprise for Akshara Singh’s fans, who go gaga over her charm and beauty. Sung by the diva, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Fanindra Rao and is made under the banner of Lovely Music World.

Released on October 24, the song has garnered 240, 275 views so far and the count seems unstoppable. With this, her fans and followers have showered the comment section under the video with their compliments appreciating her graceful voice and stunning looks. One of the social media users has also stated that Akshara should get the best female singer award for this song.

Before this, Akshara Singh was seen in Balam Ji Love You’s song Dhoka Deti Hai. In the song, Akshara was seen flaunting her sizzling and sensational dance moves opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. The song has crossed 12 million views on YouTube.

