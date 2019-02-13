Akshara Singh stage show stopped Midway: On Tuesday night Akshara Singh's stage show had to be stopped midway after the stone pelting incident. The mob got angry to be not able to see Akshara perform at the show and in return started pelting stones, breaking chairs, and equipments.

Akshara Singh stage show stopped Midway: Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh had rather one unexpected night when her stage show was stopped midway because of stone pelting incident. Akshara Singh was at Dev Surya Mahotsav in Aurangabad, Bihar when the incident took place. When the crowd couldn’t see her perform, they got angry and in turn, started pelting stones. To control the crowd police had to step in and take charge of the situation by lathi charge. As per the organizers they weren’t expecting such a large crowd and hadn’t made such arrangements for the same.

In the report, it also stated that before the show began the Sub-divisional police officer had appealed to the crowd to stay seated and not create a ruckus. However, the arrangement was not adequate and police deployment at the area was less because of which the situation couldn’t be handled. The core broke chairs, equipment, and several people were left injured after lathi charge.

Akshara Singh is a social media sensation with more than 552k followers on Instagram. She started her career back as a television actress before joining the movie business. Some of her famous songs are- Chhod Ke Jaat Bada Jaan, Ka Ho Ka Haal Ba, Ankhiye Se Goli Marab, among others.

