Akshara Singh video: One of the most sensational singer and dancer in the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh has been winning the Internet with her stunning dance videos. Her latest video has been breaking the Internet.

Akshara Singh video: Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh’s latest video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon, the Bhojpuri singing sensation looks breathtaking in the video as she is seen singing the iconic song Jaanam Dekh Lo Mit Gayi Dooriyan from Veer-Zaara. In the video, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a pink and blue suit and she is looking best in her ethnic attire and the video is being loved by her thousands of fans. Akshara Singh, who has previously worked in several Indian television shows like Suryaputra Karn, Kaala Tika, among many others, has been spreading her magic in the Bhojpuri film industry for several years now.

Akshara Singh has such a huge fan following that her stage shows witness huge crowd and everyone is cheering for her. Akshara Singh is also called an Instagram queen as her photos and videos on Instagram are too hot to handle!

She is not only a phenomenal dancer but an amazing singer as well and her songs with Bhojpuri singers like Khesari Lal Yadav and Nirahua are major chartbusters.

Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram video is being loved by fans and her simplicity is what is loved the most about her.

