Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh who has acted in several Bhojpuri films is popularly known as the queen of Bhojpuri cinema because of her gorgeous looks and excellent acting skills. Apart from wooing her fans from her sensuous dance moves, Akshara Singh keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day life by sharing beautiful Instagram posts. Recently, the Bhojpuri queen Akshara shared a video on Instagram that is setting the social media on fire. In the viral video, Akshara Singh looks damn cute as she learns ABCD just like a sweet little kid. In the Instagram video, Akshara can be seen saying A for apple and B for ball.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Akshara Singh captioned it saying ‘cutoo me’. Just a few hours after Akshara Singh shared posted the video, it received over 20 thousand likes and over 80 comments.

Apart from being a beautiful actress, Akshara Singh is an amazing singer and a phenomenal dancer. Akshara Sing had started her career with television and became popular after taking up Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Tika.

She has also starred in several Bhojpuri movies like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere and many others.

