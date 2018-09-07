Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has once again set the Internet on fire with her sexy Instagram photo. The diva, who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past many years shared a hot and stunning photo on her Instagram account which has driven her fans crazy!

She has also worked with several big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry

Her hot pink lipstick is making her look sexier. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and has been blessed with a soulful voice as well. She is an amazing singer, a phenomenal dancer and a very talented actress. She started her career with working in television shows such as Suryaputra Karn and Kaala Tika and has now featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Maa Tujhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, among many others.

She has also worked with several big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others. She is also a social media sensation as her photos and videos go viral in no time and she has a huge fan following on Instagram.

