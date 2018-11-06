As the best part of the year is arriving, the festive season, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh wished her fans a very Happy Dhanteras. Looking adorable as ever, Akshara took this selfie posing close to the idols of Lord Ganesha and Lordess Laxmi.

Bhojpuri actor and singing sensation, Akshara Singh is known to hog headlines for her stunning photos on social media. Ruling the Bhojpuri film business for a long time, the actor has become one of the most loved regional actors. Overloaded with talent, Akshara has the sweetest voice and the excellent acting skills. The beauty took to her official Instagram handle to wish her fans a very Happy Dhanteras yesterday and looked absolutely adorable.

Enjoying a massive fan-following of more than 379K, Akshara treats her fans with latest stunning photos of her. This time, on the occasion of Dhateras, she posted this cute selfie which is winning the internet all over. Looking adorable as ever, Akshara took this selfie posing close to the idols of Lord Ganesha and Lordess Laxmi.

Because of her packed work schedules, the actor was not able to go home and she mentioned that in her caption. Using different hashtags, she expressed that she is missing her home and her mother. Perhaps, the photo belongs to the sets of her show where Akshara is clicking festive selfies along with one of her friends. This is not the first time she has amazed her fans with the red tika and bindi, her fans have witnessed many of her ethnic looks and all are loved.

Here are some of the best desi avatars of the diva that will leave you impressed.

The magical brown eyes of the beauty have won tons of hearts and this time too, she is making the festive season even more happy for her fans. Akshara Singh is one of the most bankable Bhojpuri actors who has been featured with all big names such as Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav.

