Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh wished all her fans a very happy Diwali in a special video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. In the video, we see Akshara Singh giving out a very sweet message to all her fans, friends and family wishing them all the happiness this Diwali!

Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh wished all her fans a very happy Diwali in a special video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. In the video, we see Akshara Singh giving out a very sweet message to all her fans, friends and family wishing them all the happiness this Diwali! In the video, we see Akshara Singh with her co-stars and friends as she greets her fans and followers on social media on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Akshara Singh is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in several Bhojpuri films and most of them have been blockbusters. She is a wonderful dancer and also a phenomenal singer. Akshara Singh has now become a social media sensation and as well and is known as the Instagram queen. She has a number of followers on her social media accounts may it be Instagram or Twitter. Akshara has also worked in several television shows before she started ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with her talent!

Akshara Singh has worked with all the big stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others. She has a huge fan base across the country!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More