Akshara Singh Bhojpuri songs: Rising sensation of the Bhojpuri cinema Akshara Singh is all set to once again rule the internet with her latest song Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana. It has just been 4 days since the song has released and it has already crossed over 4 lakh views on YouTube.

Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh surprised his fans, audience with her latest song to wish them on New Year 2019 with her new song Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana. The song within just 4 days after its launch has gone viral on social media and crossed over 4 lakh views on YouTube. The song is from her new album Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana. Akshara Singh is one of the leading Bhojpuri actresses has once again stormed the internet with her another song on New Year.

Akshara Singh songs on YouTube are an instant hit and garner millions of views as her fans are always eager to watch her latest videos, songs. The popularity of the Bhojpuri cinema has witnessed a sharp increase in recent times and so is the demand of Bhojpuri songs and films.

Akshara Singh is one of those popular Bhojpuri actresses whose photos on Instagram always go viral and receive millions of views as she is one among the leading Bhojpuri actress who has a huge social media following. Recently, another song of Akshara Singh Locker Mein Jawani had crossed 5 million views on YouTube in just 6 months after its launch.

