Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh's latest song titled UP Aur Bihar Pagal Hai Mere Thumke Pe has gone viral on social media. The song has been trending on YouTube and fans are loving the peppy track sung by Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh.

The singing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh’s latest song Thumke Pe from her latest music album UP Aur Bihar Pagal Hai Mere Thumke Pe has set YouTube and social media on fire! The song, which was released on February 4 has already managed to grab more than 2 lakh views on video-streaming platform YouTube and has become a huge hit. Crooned by Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh, Up Aur Bihar Pagal Hai Mere Thumke Pe’s lyrics have been given by Manoj Matalbi.

The song has been creating waves on social media and just like Akshara Singh’s previous songs, Up Aur Bihar Pagal Hai Mere Thumke has also emerged as a chartbuster. Akshara Singh is a popular actress who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked in many Bhojpuri films and has also starred in television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. Akshara Singh is one of the most amazing singers and dancer from the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Manoj Tiwari, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

She is one of the highest paid actresses and has also been blessed with a wonderful voice. Akshara Singh is also called the Internet sensation with a crazy fan following on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, among others.

