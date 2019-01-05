Akshara Singh hot videos: The stunning Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh, blessed with amazing acting skills and melodious voice, took to her official Instagram account to inform her fans about her latest song Bulb Buta Da. The song from Bulb Buta Da was released yesterday i.e. January 4 on YouTube.

Akshara Singh hot videos: The beautiful diva with melodious voice is not only famous for her amazing acting skills but is also one of the popular singers of Bhojpuri industry who is often seen entertaining her huge fan following at events with her signing talent. From Saiyaan Superstar to the most recent movie, Akshara Singh has a good amount of blockbuster hits under her belt. The lady who is often spotted having a gala time with either kids or her co-stars is also a known personality on social media.

Well, the lady never misses a chance of making her fans go gaga when it comes to sharing hot pictures and videos with her sizzling performances. She also uses the platform to inform her fans about her personal as well as professional life. The lady yesterday took to her official Instagram handle to share the latest song. Sung by Akshara Singh, song Bulb Buta Da from Bulb Buta Da album is finally on YouTube now. With stunning diva’s voice in the background, the video consists of Akshara Singh’s sassy still picture.

If you missed her song, here’s the entire song Bulb Buta Da that has already garnered thousands of likes on YouTube:

