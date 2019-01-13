Akshara Singh sexy videos: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh's latest New Year 2019 song titles Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana is sung by her. The song which was released in the first week of January, has so far garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

Akshara Singh sexy videos: Bhojpuri semsation Akshara Singh who is known for her amazing performances in Bhojpuri movies like Saathiya, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Superstar, is one of the most bankable divas of regional film industry. With her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri songs to doing an emotional scene, she is always up with something new and more interesting. Well, her beauty and talent is not hidden from her huge fan following on Instagram who get updated about her personal as well as professional life, quite often.

The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry, Akshara Singh is also one of the best known personalities on social media. Singh barely misses a chance to set the Internet on fire with her sexy photos and unmissable Tik Tok videos. She often spotted having a gala time with her buddy and co-star Amrapali Dubey. Well her recent photo on photo sharing app was all about her being classy in a black formal shirt with on the point make-up and a perfect hairdo. If you missed her hot Instagram post that was uploaded yesterday i.e. January 12 which has garnered over 42k likes, take a look at the picture here:

Talking about her latest chartbuster. Well, we all know that Akshara Singh is not just best at acting, she also an amazing singer. Her latest New Year 2019 song titles Darling Tu Time Pe Aa Jana is sung by her. The song which was released in the first week of January, has so far garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

