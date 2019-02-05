Akshara Singh is all set to entertin her huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movies Babua Bawali, Gunday, Jaanam 2, Sujangarh, Majanua, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Vivah and Love Marriage. The stunning lady, set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in the Hamra Marad Chahi Horn Dabawewala.

Akshara Singh sexy video: She is hot, she is sexy, she is talented! We all know Akshara Singh needs no introduction. The stunning lady who made us all go gaga with her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri songs, is also one of the most famous and bankable ladies of the regional industry. The gorgeous diva who has over millions of followers in Bihar, is one of the famous faces on Instagram. With her back to back hits in the industry, Singh is all set to entertain her fans with upcoming series of projects.

Coming to one of Akshara’s super hit chartbuster, Singh made us all groove to the beats of her sexy song Hamra Marad Chahi Horn Dabawewala. The track which has already crossed over 1,461,246 views on YouTube is from the film Pratigya 2. Sung by Indu Sonali and written by Vinay Bihari, Hamra Marad Chahi Horn Dabawewala is a sexy item number of Akshara Singh. Talking about the film, Pratigya 2 stars Bhojpuri super stars Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Anil Samrat and Smrity Sinha. Helmed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay, the film is bankrolled by Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Tiwari and Harsh Tiwari.

If you still haven’t watched Akshara Singh’s song, watch the video here:

The Bhojpuri bombshell who came to limelight after giving movies like Saathiya, Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Hum Hai Lootere and Saiyaan Superstar, is gearing up to star in Bhojpuri film Babua Bawali, Gunday, Jaanam 2, Sujangarh, Majanua, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Vivah and Love Marriage.

