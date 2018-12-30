Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh's latest Instagram video has been breaking the Internet! In the video, we see Akshara Singh giving out a cute message to her fans! She is dressed in a pink blazer with a blue top and black lowers and is seen jumping on the bed.

Akshara Singh has also been blessed with a soulful voice and is a very good singer as well as a phenomenal dancer. She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and is best known for her dancing and singing skills. Akshara Singh has previously worked in television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suryaputra Karn, among others and then she made her entry in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in many films with superstars like Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, among many others.

Akshara Singh has a crazy fan following on social media and her videos garner millions of views on YouTube.

