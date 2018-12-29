Akshara Singh latest video: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh has put out a cute video in which she is trying to dub a dialogue from some Bhojpuri movie. Akshara Singh, while she is trying to dub the dialogue, is making funny faces and entertaining her millions of fans and followers.

Akshara Singh latest video: Bollywood heartthrob and one of the most promising Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has once again taken it to the Instagram and shared a cute video. Akshara Singh who is followed by millions of her fans on photo-sharing site Instagram has put out a video in which she is trying to dub some dialogue from a Bhojpuri movie. Akshara Singh is one of leading actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry whose songs and photos always go viral.

Akshara Singh is the rising sensation of Bhojpuri film industry and is an avid social media user. The actress keeps on putting photos of her, along with the co-stars, videos on her Instagram page to remain connected to her fans. Akshara Singh has worked with leading Bhojpuri actors including Dinesh Lal Yadav, Kesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and others.

Besides acting and putting beautiful photos, Akshara Singh is also a wonderful singer. She has often made her fans crazy with her singing talent. Akshara Singh’s songs on YouTube garner millions of views as her songs are one of the most views Bhojpuri songs. Recently, one of her song Locker Mein Jawani with Pawan Singh went viral after it crossed 5 million views on YouTube.

