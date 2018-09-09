Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 51st birthday today and his fans, they definitely can't keep calm. Besides this, the actor recently gave a perfect return gift to his fans which has taken the internet by storm for all the right reasons. Akshay recently shared his look from the forthcoming film 2.0 and it is almost difficult to recognise him.

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 51st birthday today and his fans, they definitely can’t keep calm. Besides this, the actor recently gave a perfect return gift to his fans which has taken the internet by storm for all the right reasons. Akshay recently shared his look from the forthcoming film 2.0 and it is almost difficult to recognise him. With those sharp and shabby nails and devil eyes, Akshay has almost turned into a ghoul for the film 2.0. The actor shared the ghostly poster via his Instagram handle and announced that the poster of the film is soon to be released.

In a couple of hours, the post has garnered over 372,336 likes while the comment section is flooded with the wishes for the actor by his fans. The film, 2.0 have been making a lot of headlines ever since megastar Rajnikant declared that a sequel of his earlier film Robot is proposed to be made. Earlier on September 7, the poster of the much-awaited film was released on several social media platforms that went instantly viral. Here’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s look from the film:

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Best movies of Bollywood’s Khiladi

The second instalment to the Robot (Enthiran) franchise, the film also features Amy Jackson and Thalaiva Rajinikanth in the key roles. It is going to be the first time when Akshay Kumar is going to share a screen space with megastar Rajini and play villain after a long time. The makers have spent over Rs 500 crore on the making of the film making it the most expensive film that has ever made in Indian cinema till date.

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy spending his special day with family. Recently, he along with wifey Twinkle Khanna were seen holding a dinner with close friends.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna’s birthday wish for hubby is too adorable to miss!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More