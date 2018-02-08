PadMan star Akshay Kumar admits pleading to Twinkle Khanna to let him do the film. The superstar was present at a special screening of PadMan organised by UN India on the recommendation of I&B minister Smriti Irani. He further revealed that that the UN speech which he gave in the film was done in just one take. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 9th, 2018.

The real life PadMan Arunachalam Muruganantham along Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and film director R Balki attended a special screening of their upcoming film PadMan organised by UN India. Held on a request of I&B minister Smriti Irani, the screening was attended by people associated with UN India and school principals. After the screening of the film, when Khiladi Kumar was asked to share his experience with the guests, he said that he had to beg his wife Twinkle Khanna, who is also the producer of PadMan, to let him do the film.

To which Smriti Irani said that she can’t imagine Akshay begging. Akshay responded, “Trust me, Smritiji, I had to really beg for this film. I pleaded with her, ‘let me do this film, I want to do this film’.” Talking about his UN speech in the film, Akshay revealed, “The UN speech that I gave in the movie is an 11-minute speech, and this is the first time I am saying it – I did that in one take. Mr Balki, the man who can’t get enough of takes, said, ‘done.’ We thought that the scene will go on till the evening, but we packed up at 11. That speech actually came from my heart. I meant each and every word.”

Even though the minister could not watch the film herself, she complimented Radhika Apte and said, “I am a huge Radhika Apte fan, and in my ministry they say if there’s a Radhika Apte film, hide it from her (Smriti) because she will find a way to watch it.” On of the school principal at the event joked, “Kids bunk classes for movies, but it’s for the first time that so many school principals have ‘bunked’ their schools to attend a film screening.” To which another principal added, “And it’s worth it.”