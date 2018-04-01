GQ India Style Awards 2018 brought together Bollywood's stylish celebrities under one roof on Saturday night in Mumbai. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor won the titles of GQ Legend Award, Most Stylish Actress and Most Stylish Actor respectively, while Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Jim Sarbh and Katrina Kaif's younger sister Isabelle Kaif scored big in terms of style.

The Indian Film Industry turned up the glamour quotient at GQ India Style Awards held on Saturday night in Mumbai. While it was Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor who won big in terms of their style, next gen stars Nushrat Bharucha, who is currently riding high after the success of her blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Jim Sarbh aka Padmaavat’s Malik Kafur, Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi mesmerised the paparazzi as well as their fans with their spectacular style.

Akshay Kumar, who took home the GQ legend award, said in a statement, “Thank you GQ for this honour. I’d heard this saying that style is either there with you or it’s not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that’s a fact and many of us do it. I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style. And I see many actors doing that even today. So, thank you GQ, I am grateful for this honour.”

Shaandar duo Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dazzled at the event with their noteworthy style and won the title of the Most Stylish Man and Most Style Woman respectively. On taking home the honourable title, The Indian Express quoted the 25-year-old fashionista saying, “Thank you for this award GQ. It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I’d be in my Lululemon track pants all my life but thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good. In fact, today is the first time I’m receiving an award as a woman and not a girl, maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say ‘A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys.”

While Shahid added, “Thank you GQ for making us look and feel stylish and congratulations to the team on completing 10 years. You know the thing with style is some things always stay in style. And I am guessing GQ is one of them but I am not sure if I am. So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn’t think I am so fashionable and she tells me, ‘You know dad, you need to change the way you dress’, I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I’ll tell her ‘Many years ago, I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these’.”

