Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently announced that his upcoming film Bell Bottom will release in the theatres on April 2, 2020. The announcement of Bell Bottom’s release date came a day after it was announced that ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ will have a theatrical release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

If there is one superstar who is leading the pack in Bollywood at the moment then it has to be Akshay Kumar. A day after Centre allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations around the country with 50% occupancy, the Khiladi of Bollywood has announced that his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ will hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.

Sharing a brand new poster of Bell Bottom, Akshay wrote on Instagram that we can do so little alone but together we can do so much. Its teamwork and he is grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. Along with Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Interestingly, the cast and crew of Bell Bottom flew to UK in August and managed to complete the shooting of the film within just 2 months.

The announcement of Bell Bottom’s release date came a day after the makers of his another upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ announced the theatrical release of the film in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. Laxmmi Bomb will be released in these aforementioned countries on the occasion of Diwali, i.e 9 November. In India, the film will premiere on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s fans in US, UK and Canada will be able to watch the film on Hotstar.

As per latest reports, Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Diwali this year, will skip its release date once again despite the re-opening of theatres. Commenting on the speculations, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar told a news portal that theatres are not reopening in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Therefore, they have decided to wait and watch before deciding the release of 83 and Sooryavanshi. Even if theatres open in all states by November 1, they cannot release such a big film with only 15 days of promotion.”

Once some films release in December, they will see the proceedings, footfall in theatres, coronavirus situation and then decide, he added.

