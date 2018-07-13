Athlete Hima Das made India extremely proud after she won a gold medal in women's 400 meter under 20 at the Athletics Junior World Championships which was held in Tampere, Finland. The finals took place on July 20 this year and Hima created history by winning the finals at the Athletics Junior World Championships. Hima hails from Assam and is an 18-year-old sprinter who has made the entire nation proud. Celebs like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan congratulated her for her big win.

Athlete Hima Das made India extremely proud after she won a gold medal in women’s 400 meter under 20 at the Athletics Junior World Championships which was held in Tampere, Finland. The finals took place on July 20 this year and Hima created history by winning the finals at the Athletics Junior World Championships. Hima hails from Assam and is an 18-year-old sprinter who has made the entire nation proud. Hima has become the first Indian women to win a gold in any World Championship may it be on the senior, junior or youth level. After the historic win, the Assamese sprinter Hima Das told IAAF that she felt extremely proud after holding the national flag on her shoulders.

She further thanked her coach and said that she will now focus on Asian Games but however, her ultimate goal is to compete in the Olympics some day.

Soon after Hima Das won the gold medal, several celebs from the Bollywood town started congratulated the athlete for the historic win at the World Championship. Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, among many others took to social media site Twitter to congratulate Hima Das. Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Gold which is a sports drama based on hockey.

Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under – 20 World Athletics. Nicely done 👏👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018

T 2865 – CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Other Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza also congratulated Hima Das for her extraordinary win at the World Championship which took place in Tampere, Finland. She has created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at an international level.

Gold focuses on India’s first Gold win in hockey right after independence in 1948. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of television actress Mouni Roy and is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15 this year.

