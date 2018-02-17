After delivering successful ventures like PadMan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Rustom, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to collaborate with Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment for the fourth time. After completing his work in Reema Kagti’s Gold, Akshay will move to a project that will be co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment and his own banner Cape Of Good Hope.

According to the latest buzz in the media, Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar, after completing his work in Reema Kagti’s Gold, will move to a project that will be co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s KriArj Entertainment and his own banner Cape Of Good Hope. Talking about the collaboration, Prernaa said, “Whatever KriArj is today is because of Akshay sir. I owe him my entire career. Working with him, I’ve learnt so much about life and cinema. I never ask him about the subject of the film he wants to make with us. We will blindly produce any film that he wants us to be part of. That’s the kind of trust and respect we have for him.”

Confirming this alliance, Prernaa said, “Yes, KriArj is lucky enough to be doing our fourth film with Akshay Kumar. After Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, my partner Arjun N Kapoor and I have established a fabulous rapport with Akshay. We are willing to go along with any project that Akshay sir wants. Akshay sir has discussed a particular idea with us. And we are all for it.”