Bollywood Superstar salman khan and akshay kumar were recently positioned in the list of highest paid actors released by forbes. Our sultan secured the 9th position in the list whereas our khiladi kumar secured the 7th position in the same list.

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the Forbes list of top 10 highest paid actors recently. Both of the superstars have been the centre of B-town with their continuous hits at the box-office thus no wonder they are recognised globally. With the huge earning of USD 40.5 million, our Khiladi Kumar has been allotted the 7th position whereas our Bollywood pride Salman Khan has secured the 9th position in the very list.

Tracking the success rates of their movies recently it can be easily digested that they deserve to be part of the list. Akshay Kumar is on the peak of his success after his movie Gold did a wonderful business at the box office. Salman ranked ninth with earnings of USD 38.5 million. Likewise, the last hit of Salman khan earned him more than 2.50 crore raising his worth to sky. Our sultan ranked 9th on the list with the earning of USD 38.5 million. Many of the well-known actors are also a part of the list. Have a look :

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to marry in Hawai?

Forbes Top 10 World’s Highest-paid Male Actors 2018:

George Clooney – USD 239m

Dwayne Johnson – USD 124m

Robert Downey Jr – USD 81m

Chris Hemsworth – USD 64.5m

Jackie Chan -USD 45.5m

Will Smith – USD 42m

Akshay Kumar -USD 40.5m

Adam Sandler – USD 39.5m

Salman Khan – USD 38.5m

Chris Evans – USD 34m

Also Read: Ajith Kumar starrer Visawasam first poster is out!

On a relating note, recently Forbes also released the list of highest paid actresses 2018. Scarlett Johansson secured the first position in the list. However, it came as a disappointment that no Indian actress could bag a position in the list. It is quite dispiriting that Indian actresses are still not treated equally in Bollywood in regards of payments. India’s highest paid actress is Deepika Padukone currently. Forbes also released a list of highest paid women sportspersons in which the pride of India PV Sindhu secured the 7th position with the earning of 8.5 million.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More