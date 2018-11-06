Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page and introduced the cast of his upcoming film Mission Mangal, based on India's Mars mission. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a black and white photo with the cast which includes him, 3 idiots actor Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in other roles.

Bollywood’s Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram page and introduced the cast of his upcoming film Mission Mangal, based on India’s Mars mission. Taking to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar posted a black and white photo with the cast which includes him, 3 idiots actor Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in other roles. After Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha also took to her Instagram page and shared the same picture saying report and asked for fans wishes for their mangal journey.

Akshay Kumar took to her Instagram and wrote that they are proud as well as excited to work on the story of India’s mission to Mars, #MissionMangal to you. Akshay wrote that it was on November 5, 2013, when India launched its Mission Mars, hinting that the date coincides with him announcing his next project. Akshay Kumar further said that meet the team of the film and asked for fans best wishes for their upcoming movie. Speaking about when the shoot of the film will begin, Akshay Kumar wrote that it will commence soon.

Mission Mangal is going to be Akshay Kumar’s first film of the three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. The film will be produced by R Balki, who directed Padman while it will be directed by Jagan Shakti and it will be co-produced.

Among the star-cast of Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar has worked with both Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu in his previous films. Akshay Kumar worked with Sonakshi Sinha in Rowdy Rathore while with Tapsee Pannu, he worked in Baby.

Apart from Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer sci-fi thriller 2.0, which will hit theatres on November 29. 2.0 trailer release took place on Saturday and received a mix response. However, in two days so far, 2.0 has been able to garner 17,330,878 views on YouTube.

