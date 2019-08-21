Mission Mangal: Mission Mangal has been released on August 15 and receiving a commendable response from the viewers, actor Akshay Kumar has been spotted during the special screening of the film in the city.

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar has been snapped during the special screening of his most awaited film Mission Mangal. Akshay Kumar was returning after watching the film and got captured by the fans. The actor slew the surrounding with his presence and seems excited about the screening of the film. Akshay seems stupendous with a navy blue oval necked T-shirt and black colour pants, perfectly matched with his white shoes.

Mission Mangal reached the 100 crore box-office in five days and going on the summit of success, the film is a fictional drama but it encouraged the audience to do something out of the box. The story is all about the struggle of scientist to take over the first mission to reach Mars. The audience felt an emotional connect with the film and make it one of the successful films of the years. It will be interesting to see if the film can break the record of the blockbuster hit of the year Kabir Singh. The film bagged 28.5 crores on day 1 and now entered into the 100 crore club. The film was a clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House.

The film Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar, co-starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari slew the theaters with their remarkable performances. The film is Jagan Shakti directorial and produced by R. Balki. The actor Akshay Kumar in the special screening seems surrounded by his fans, see interesting pictures of this superstar here.

Apart from Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari was also mega-hit and entered the 100 crore club. The film was based on the 21 Sikhs who fought against the afghanis through the 36th British Regiment. After that, the actor’s recent film is also winning the hearts of the audience. Other than that his upcoming films are lined up fans will be amazed to see Akshay in a different genre.

