Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is quite active on social media. He never misses any chance to share his latest updates with fans. Owing to his massive popularity, he has crossed 20 million followers on Instagram and has been awarded the Instagram Year Award. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share a photograph wherein he is seen posing with the award. In the caption, the actor has thanked his fans for honouring another ‘Gold’ in his life and showing love and affection all this while.

After adding another feather in his cap, Akshay has become the first actor in Bollywood to hit 20 million mark of followers on Instagram. Yes, none of the Khans has achieved this feat so far as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan still continue to rule with 13.9 million and 17.8 million followers, respectively.

Undoubtedly, Akshay Kumar’s fan base is getting wider and going by these numbers it seems like Khans have got a tough competition. On the professional front, Akshay Kumar’s Gold received an opening of Rs 25.25 crore. On Sunday, the movie earned Rs 15.55 crore and taking its total to Rs 71.30 crore. The trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of ‘Gold’.

#Gold has an EXTRAORDINARY Day 1… Takes a FAB START at plexes across major centres… Wed ₹ 25.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

With a positive response from the audience, film critics and Bollywood celebrities, the film continues to rule the silver screen. Gold is based on the journey of Tapan Das, a hockey coach who aspires to win Olympic gold for India as a free nation. It is a period film which is et in the backdrop of 1948.

The film features Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ clashed with John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’ as both released on Independence Day. Both the films have managed to book a spot on the list of top five biggest openers this year.

