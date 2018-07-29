Akshay Kumar in an interview said that would never make a movie on himself and he would want to make biopics on real heroes than reel heroes. His comments come as the Bollywood has been churning out many biopics one after the other. Akshay Kumar himself will be seen in biopic film, titled Gold, which was recently the no. 1 trend on Twitter.

I would be a fool to make a biopic on myself. I would never even think of it, it will be a shallow thing to do for myself

In the wake of many biopics which are being the new trend in Bollywood, Gold actor Akshay Kumar said he would never make a movie on himself. In an interview, he said, “I would never ever make a biopic on myself and I will never write a book about myself.”

He further said that there are so many great stories in history, including Tapan Das (his character in Gold). One should make films on such icons. He added that “I would be a fool to make a biopic on myself. I would never even think of it, it will be a shallow thing to do for myself.” He said he wants to make a make biopic on real heroes and not reel heroes.

Recently, Hindi cinema churned out many biopics, the most recent and a blockbuster was Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, the film was based on the tumultuous life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

After that, another biopic came to light, titled Soorma. Helmed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India, the film is a biopic on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Akshay Kumar himself will be seen in a biopic film, titled Gold, which was recently the no. 1 trend on Twitter. Besides Akshay, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh will also be seen in the film.

The film is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar is based on the first-ever hockey medal that was won by India after Independence.

