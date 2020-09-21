Actor Akshay Kumar broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team 'Bell Bottom' to pull off a double shift. The movie is currently being shot in the beautiful highlands of Scotland and it happens to be the first Bollywood film post the pandemic to fly a massive large cast and crew.

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his well-disciplined routine, broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team ‘Bell Bottom’ to pull off a double shift. Currently being shot in the beautiful highlands of Scotland, it happens to be the first Bollywood film post the pandemic to fly a massive large cast and crew in a chartered plane to Scotland.

Aware of the precious time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take, given the huge size of the unit. That’s when he decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day, after 18 years, only for Pooja Entertainment’s film ‘Bell Bottom.’ Akshay managed to surprise everyone by recommending a double shift — two simultaneous units shooting to ensure that the shoot goes on the fast track and save the producers their money. The unit has been shooting simultaneously with the local teams in double shifts making it the first film of its kind post lockdown — maximizing every day by packing in more into every available hour.

#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events. https://t.co/u4ADS8jf9N — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

Earlier, Megastar Akshay Kumar who rings in his 53rd birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming espionage thriller ‘Bell Bottom’ in Scotland has received a special gift on his birthday–‘A bell-bottom full of love.’ The unit of Bellbottom, shooting in Scotland hit upon a novel idea to celebrate the ‘Namaste London’ stars’ 53rd birthday. The special gift offered by the whole unit of the film was a pair of dark blue bell-bottom pants – signed by the entire unit of ‘Bellbottom’. The pair of trousers, packed with birthday messages of love and warmth scribbled all over was the first birthday gift of the day received by Akshay.

According to a source in the unit, it was film producer Deepshikha Deshmukh’s idea to create this invaluable gift for the actor. And just so that Akshay does not get wind of the surprise, all prep-work for the same was done before and after shooting hours and it was finally total teamwork that created the perfect Bell Bottom.

The entire team poured in their love in the form lovely messages marked on the pair of dark blue pair of Bell Bottom, which included some Shayaris, and anecdotes in Hindi and Marathi. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya also wrote some fond wishes and Jackky Bhagnani could not stop writing his message on the Bell Bottom for a good 10 minutes.

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. Akshay released the first poster of the film in November, last year.

