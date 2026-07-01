Akshay Kumar Celebrates Welcome To The Jungle Success, Credits Farida Jalal And Kiran Kumar: ‘Their Blessings Are…’

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of Welcome To The Jungle. The comedy entertainer has enjoyed a strong run at the box office since its release, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within just four days and emerging as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. As the film continues to draw audiences to theatres, Akshay took to social media to express gratitude, not just to fans, but also to two veteran actors whom he believes played a special role in the film’s success.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photograph with Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar, the actor penned an emotional note thanking them for their support and blessings.

Akshay Kumar’s Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Thank You Is Too Small’

Posting the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote that words fell short of expressing what he was feeling. He said, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi Bi sahi keh rahi hai… ‘Thank You’ is very small in front of what I feel right now.”

He continued by acknowledging everyone associated with the film before giving special mention to Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar. “While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome To The Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which are seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you. Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal.” The post quickly went viral, with fans praising the actor for recognising industry veterans who have entertained audiences for decades.

See The Post Here:

Farida Jalal’s Dialogue Becomes A Surprise Internet Sensation

While the film boasts one of Bollywood’s largest ensemble casts, Farida Jalal has emerged as one of its biggest crowd-pullers. Her character, Badi Bi, has struck a chord with audiences, and her dialogue, “Badi Bi sahi keh rahi hai,” has become a viral meme across social media platforms. Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who plays Murad Chacha, has also received appreciation for his comic timing and screen presence.

Their performances have been widely credited for adding nostalgia and warmth to the franchise’s signature humour.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third instalment in the hugely popular Welcome franchise, following the 2007 original and 2015’s Welcome Back. The film follows a chaotic adventure involving gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters whose lives collide in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot quickly spirals into a series of hilarious misunderstandings, action-packed encounters and comic confusion.

The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Farida Jalal, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela and several others.

With strong word-of-mouth and impressive box office numbers, Welcome To The Jungle continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, reaffirming the enduring popularity of the beloved comedy franchise.

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