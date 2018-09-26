Akshay Kumar's little princess Nitara turned 6 yesterday, on which he expressed his heartfelt love with an adorable post. Wishing her girl in the sweetest possible way, Akshay Kumar wrote something that every father in this world would actually relate to.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is blessed with two precious gifts of God, his elder son Aarav and younger daughter Nitara. Other than being a hard-working actor, Akshay is also a loving father and he leaves no chance to prove it. Yesterday on September 25, his baby girl Nitara turned 6 and his overwhelmed happiness could not be held. Khiladi Kumar took to his official Instagram account to share the super-cute photo with his princess on his handle. Along with the blissful photo, he added a heartfelt note for his princess which says something that would make every father emotional. Akshay wrote to his angel referring to her as his baby girl, that she has given him a love that he didn’t know existed. Requesting her to not grow up so fast, he expressed how he is not ready to let her swim without him. With this, he concluded wishing her a very happy 6th birthday.

In this photo, daughter Nitara can be seen happily swimming with her super-daddy Akshay Kumar. While Khiladi Kumar is looking absolutely in love with his beloved daughter and is smiling at her serenely, Nitara is also looking in the eyes of her dadda love.

Take a look at the adorable photo:

This is not the first time that Akki has expressed his love for his kids on social media. On September 15, Kumar’s son Aarav also turned 16 and Akshay could not resist showering his love through an extremely lovable post. Wishing him to have everything Akshay could not have himself, he said that his wish for him this year and always is to have everything more than he ever had.

Khiladi Kumar also showed how proud he is to be the father of such a handsome kid, saying that he is taller than him, smarter than him and wealthier than him. The uncanny resemblance between the father and son will blow your mind. Here’s proof!

