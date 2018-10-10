What is more mesmerising than watching veteran actor Dimple Kapadia dancing her heart out the heavenly streets of Italy. As we all know that Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia and thier daughter Nitara, are currently holidaying in Italy. Three of them are also joined by Twinkle Khanna's mother and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

.What is more mesmerising than watching veteran actor Dimple Kapadia dancing her heart out the heavenly streets of Italy If you have already started contemplating the sight in your mind then be a bit soft on your brain as we already have the video we are talking about. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has shared one of the most beautiful coincidences on her Twitter handle lately. As we all know that Akshay Kumar, Dimple Kapadia and thier daughter Nitara, are currently holidaying in Italy. Three of them are also joined by Twinkle Khanna’s mother and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

Coming to the video, as we have already mentioned sums up a beautiful coincidence where we can see Dimple grooving to the beats of a song from her debut film, Bobby. In the video, the actor can be seen jumping with joy as she witnesses a musician playing the tune from her debut film that too out of nowhere. Donning a white oversized shrug, the actor looks heavenly as she swirls in joy. Here’s take a look at the alluring video:

When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly pic.twitter.com/ZJtfIza5Fw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2018

Isn’t that just divine? Besides this, the video has been doing the rounds on social media ever since the actor has posted the video on Twitter. It has garnered over thousands of hearts and the compliments from fans are flooding the comment sections.

On a working front, Akshay Kumar has recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Housefull 4 in Rajasthan. He has been also receiving applauds for his performance in the recently released film Gold.

