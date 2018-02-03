According to actor Kunar Kapoor, the Pad Man Akshay Kumar takes his work seriously, but not his stardom. The actor is working with Akshay Kumar for their upcoming flick 'Gold'. The movie is about the first Indian Hockey team that won Gold at the Olympics. Kunal said that he cannot think of many other actors who have reinvented themselves like Akshay has.

Actor Kunal Kapoor, who will next be seen in “Gold”, says his co-star Akshay Kumar takes his work seriously, but not his stardom. Talking about “Gold”, Kunal told IANS over an e-mail interaction from Mumbai: “Everybody knows it’s about the first Indian Hockey team that won Gold at the Olympics and it’s a really amazing and powerful story. “It is wonderful working with Akshay and what I find amazing about him, which I have said before is that he is somebody that does take his work seriously but doesn’t take his stardom seriously.”

Kunal, whose crowdfunding platform Ketto collaborated with BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, says that it is fun to work Akshay. “He is very easy to work with and he is also somebody I have a great amount of admiration for because he is somebody who has constantly reinvented the way. You know he was somebody who started as an action hero, then he was somebody who was associated with comedy films, now he has changed that and is associated with content that is socially relevant,” he added.

Kunal said that he cannot think of many other actors who have reinvented themselves like Akshay has. “So, I have a lot of respect for that, for what he does and what he has achieved,” he added. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner name Excel Entertainment, “Gold” is directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theatres on August 15. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is all prepared for his upcoming movie PadMan which will hit the theatres on February 9.