After the traumatic Pulwama attack, the whole country came together to support the family of martyrs. Even the Bollywood stars proposed help and one of them was Akshay Kumar. Earlier, Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore via Bharat Ke Veer and now, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Jagdish Narayan Meena revealed that Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 15 lakh to wife of a martyr.

Bollywood stars have also been a great help throughout the Pulwama incident by proposing help to the family of martyrs. One such deed is done by Akshay Kumar who made a big donation in the respect of those martyrs. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Jagdish Narayan Meena stated in an interview that Akshay Kumar had donated Rs 15 lakh to Sundari Devi, wife of late Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur. Gurjar was among the 40 CRPF troopers who were killed in a suicide bombing in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

The amount was transferred to the family under Akshay Kumar’s trust, Bharat Ke Veer and his wife were informed about the transfer by CRPF. According to the reports, Gurjar’s younger brother, Vikram Singh, thanked the actor for the financial help and told him that they are very poor and Jeet was the only hope of the family. He thanked Kumar for the help which has come at a time when the family needed it the most.

Gurjar’s brother said that he was preparing for competitive exams and had to look after his parents. He added that they didn’t have a house and after Jeet’s death, the family was back to destitution. The tragic attack resulted in not just a life but costed a whole family. Gurjar has left behind his wife and two minor daughters. His parents – Radhey Shyam and Gopa Devi – in their 80s were also dependent on him.

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

