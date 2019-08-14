Akshay Kumar, one of the admirable personality of Bollywood is currently busy with the promotion of his next film Mission Mangal. Check out the video of interaction with media and it is hilarious.

Akshay Kumar is the finest actor although he has a versatile personality who switch himself according to the situation. If it’s about fun how Akshay Kumar stays back, he always comes up to create a fun atmosphere.

Akshay Kumar and the team of film Mission Mangal are extremely busy with the media interaction as well as the promotion. As the movie will be releasing on August 15, Akshay Kumar and the team can be seen having fun during the promotion whereas Akshay Kumar sometimes found leg pulling the Mission Mangal girls.

In the recent interaction with media, a reporter’s phone ring during the interaction and Akshay Kumar decided to pick the call. He introduces himself to the caller and said they are at the event and asked the person to call later. That was so insane and not only the actresses, but everyone burst into laughter.

Check out the video:

Talking about the film Mission Mangal, the film is based on Mars Orbit Mission 2014. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Rakesh Dhawan and actresses Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, will also be seen playing an important role. The overall movie has created a buzz in the industry and let’s see how much it earn on opening day.

Film Mission Mangal and Batla house will be releasing on the same day, both the movie will be fighting on the screen to defeat one another. Batla House is John Abraham’s film which is also based on the social issue took place in Batla.

